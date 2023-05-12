Mattawamkeag man sentenced to almost 5 years for drug crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Mattawamkeag man has been sentenced to nearly five years behind bars for a 2018 drug conspiracy.

Bruce McAlpine, 33, will serve 58 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Court records indicate McAlpine used his home as storage to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says his co-conspirator brought significant amounts of the drug from Florida and distributed it from Bangor to Houlton.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency recovered more than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine and multiple firearms from McAlpine’s Depot Street home in July 2018.

Agents said then the drugs were worth $180,000.

