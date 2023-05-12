Maine students take on 2023 Simmons Windstorm Challenge

2023 Simmons Windstorm Challenge
2023 Simmons Windstorm Challenge(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Friday saw the return of the Simmons Windstorm Challenge at the University of Maine.

The 2023 installment brought roughly 600 middle and high school students from across the state.

For some, they’ve spent an entire semester planning, designing, and creating models of floating platforms.

“It’s been busy. It’s been busy, but that’s what makes it so fun. You’re here, you’re doing actual engineering work. It’s actual work in the field. It’s fun,” said John Bapst student Alex True.

Watching your team’s creation being tested by wind and wave simulations can be both exhilarating and terrifying.

“Is it gonna break? Is it gonna fall over? Is something going to float off? Everything’s going through my mind like at 400 miles a second,” said Islesboro Central School student Louie Glotzl.

Each group brings their own approach to the challenge at hand.

But even if it doesn’t work perfectly at the start, students can regroup, rethink, and retest.

“It’s about overcoming obstacles, being able to pick yourself up and dust yourself off,” said John Bapst student Julianna Clark.

For Medway Middle School, this was the first year that they competed.

“Definitely a learning experience. We had to come up with recycled material and all that. We were there as a backboard. They had to brainstorm it, figure out the materials, and then they shot it off us, and then we troubleshooted it. And then just watching them go and then today to see their faces and awe. I think we’re the youngest team here. So, they’re kind of in awe hoping for a win, but as I said, it’s not about the winning. It’s about having fun,” said Medway Middle School teacher Katy Pangburn.

Of course, the day is also about inspiring young minds to solve the problems of tomorrow.

“I just love being able to create and maybe hopefully make a difference in the world,” said Clark.

The winning team at the high school level is awarded an internship worth $20,000 at the University’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center if they attend UMaine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts

Latest News

Bob Dow
Former WABI sports anchor Bob Dow passes away
St. Joseph Hospital honors nurses during National Nurses Week
St. Joseph Hospital honors nurses during National Nurses Week
Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Maine to petition federal government to let asylum seekers work