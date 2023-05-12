Maine state workers urge lawmakers to close state employee pay gap

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine state workers are urging lawmakers to help close the state employee pay gap.

They testified at a public hearing in Augusta today on a bill they say would require the state to finish and fund the classification and compensation study it began in 2019, among other things.

State workers say they are underpaid by 15% on average and with inflation, it could be more.

Supporters of the bill say it would not only address pay but recruitment and retention problems facing all state departments.

Kristen Figueroa, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, agrees that evaluating positions, classifications, and compensations should be an ongoing effort.

But, she says the compensation study should probably be done every five years, not two as proposed by the bill.

She also agrees with completing the study and says they would need up to a million dollars to help finalize the recommendations.

“We have made considerable progress on the evaluation of our classification system, as outlined in previous reports, which we delivered to you by March 6. And we are likely to have completely closed the pay gap when compared to peer state employers for a significant percentage of our employees, even as we recognize that nationally public sector salaries continue to lag behind the private sector,” said Figueroa.

“Most state workers are paid on average 15% less than their counterparts in the private sector, and working for state government shouldn’t mean you have to forego other things or learn to extreme coupon and bargain shop just to serve the public. And everyone interacts with state employees. And it’s important for all departments to be fully staffed so that we can perform the work that we do,” Cynthia Oaks with the Department of Health and Human Services.

The bill requires the state to give a five percent pay increase across the board to all state workers if it fails to complete the study and implement the results by July of next year.

Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts

