Maine Forest Service provides browntail moth update

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Forest Service released their latest browntail moth update on Friday.

They say with sunny and warm weather, host plants have been continuing to produce leaves and flower buds, making more food available for browntail caterpillars.

Maine Forest Service says they have documented caterpillars nearly doubling in size at almost all of their monitoring sites.

They say each time a caterpillar grows larger, they have to shed the outer layer of their bodies, called molting. As the caterpillars grow, they continue to molt and therefore will have more toxic hairs on their bodies.

These toxic hairs are what cause people to break out in rashes.

The Forest Service says you are at the greatest risk of being exposed to the toxic caterpillar hairs between April and July.

They recommend to wearing long sleeves, eye protection, and gloves when working outside to avoid contracting the rash.

You can find a link to their interactive map here.

