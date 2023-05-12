Maine Forest Service provides browntail moth update

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Forest Service released their latest browntail moth update on Friday.

They say with sunny and warm weather, host plants have been continuing to produce leaves and flower buds, making more food available for browntail caterpillars.

Maine Forest Service says they have documented caterpillars nearly doubling in size at almost all of their monitoring sites.

They say each time a caterpillar grows larger, they have to shed the outer layer of their bodies, called molting. As the caterpillars grow, they continue to molt and therefore will have more toxic hairs on their bodies.

These toxic hairs are what cause people to break out in rashes.

The Forest Service says you are at the greatest risk of being exposed to the toxic caterpillar hairs between April and July.

They recommend to wearing long sleeves, eye protection, and gloves when working outside to avoid contracting the rash.

You can find a link to their interactive map here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts

Latest News

Police lights
Four men arrested months after shots fired into baby’s room in Portland
Crews battle fire at Topsham waste management company
Crews battle fire at Topsham waste management company
police lights
Millinocket woman charged after leaving scene of crash
Police Lights MGN
Rockland juvenile faces charges after probation check