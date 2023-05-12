Maine Central Institute hosts International Food Festival

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking to branch out and sample some foods from more than a dozen countries, you’ll want to get to Pittsfield Sunday.

International boarding students at Maine Central Institute are hosting their annual International Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Parks Gym.

Since 2007, the MCI community has been hosting this festival to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of students and faculty who come to the school from many countries and regions around the world.

Students say it’s a fun way for them to give back to the community.

Doors open at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

There is a suggested donation for admission, $3 for students and $5 for adults, or $15 for families.

