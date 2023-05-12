Maine Central Institute hosts International Food Festival

MCI International Food Festival
MCI International Food Festival(MCI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking to branch out and sample some foods from more than a dozen countries, you’ll want to get to Pittsfield Sunday.

International boarding students at Maine Central Institute are hosting their annual International Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Parks Gym.

Since 2007, the MCI community has been hosting this festival to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of students and faculty who come to the school from many countries and regions around the world.

Students say it’s a fun way for them to give back to the community.

Doors open at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

There is a suggested donation for admission, $3 for students and $5 for adults, or $15 for families.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts

Latest News

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive is Saturday
Maine State House
Maine election official takes exception with No Labels signup tactics
Image shows an ambulance.
Ashland man survives woods wrapped in tarp, drinking rainwater
Maine Forest Service provides browntail moth update