Lawrence’s Jazmin Johnson to play field hockey and softball at Husson

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Lawrence’s Jazmin Johnson is on her way to Bangor to join the Husson field hockey and softball teams.

She helped Bulldogs field hockey win its first-ever Class B State Championship with an 18-0 season this past fall.

Now, she’s capping off her senior year with softball.

Johnson explained how being a Bulldog has helped her become a student-athlete who can make the step to the college level.

“It’s really amazing to see all these girls that I’ve grown up with put in the work, time, effort, and everything to be able to get that win at the end because it really feels great,” said Johnson.

Jazmin plans on working toward a real estate career.

