Husson Eagles react to NAC Softball Championship

The Eagles defeated Cazenovia, 1-0, to seal the title
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson softball won its fifth North Atlantic Conference Championship in a row this week.

The Eagles defeated Cazenovia, 1-0, to seal the title.

Bulla McCabe delivered the game-winning, walk-off single to bring in Teagan Blackie.

Former Old Town Coyote McKenna Smith pitched a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts while giving up two hits.

The two title game heroes described how this year’s group was able to add to the trophy case and their thoughts on the upcoming NCAA Division III Tournament.

“My first thought was just ‘I’ve got to do it for the team.’ We’ve fought so hard. I was given the opportunity to step up. I’m glad that I was able to. The second that it happened, seeing them run at me made it all worth it. All the nerves, sweat, and tears that we put into the season came together. It felt like a full-circle moment. We’ve just got to keep going,” said McCabe, sophomore catcher.

“We’re going all the way. We’re going to get the job done, do what we need to do, focus on ourselves, and essentially that’s just what’s going to keep us going,” said Smith, senior pitcher.

This spring’s championship is the 12th NAC title in team history.

The NCAA DIII Tournament Selection Show is on Monday at 1 p.m.

