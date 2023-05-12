Four men arrested months after shots fired into baby’s room in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police have arrested four men in connection with a shooting just before Christmas in Kennedy Park.

All four men were arrested on either Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

Noor Mohamed Aden, 22, and Jaheim Whiting, 21, were changed with aggravated attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Abukar Abdi, 22, and Jabrie Myers, 21, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

On Dec. 21, 2022, an officer on patrol near Kennedy Park heard several gunshots around 10 p.m. While he was responding, several people called 911, saying there had been shots fired.

When police arrived, they found several bullets had gone through the windows and walls of 11 Kennedy Park. Several bullets were found inside bedrooms, including a bedroom where a one-year-old child normally sleeps in a crib.

No one inside the apartment was hurt.

A person who lives in the apartment said a man knocked on the door and then raised a rifle and fired several shots through a window above the stairs to the front door.

At the time, police said the family had just moved into the apartment several days earlier and said they believed the shooter may have targeted the wrong apartment.

Portland Police Chief Heath Gorham said, “We would like to thank the FBI Safe Streets task force, Maine State Police, Lewiston Police Department and the District Attorney’s office for the countless hours of assistance in apprehending these suspects and continuing to make our streets safer, all the while giving the victims a bit of closure in these heinous crimes”.

