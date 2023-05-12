Former WABI sports anchor Bob Dow passes away

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We learned this week a former member of the WABI family passed away last month after a brief battle with cancer.

Bob Dow was a familiar voice to many of our viewers.

He grew up in Caribou and had been living in Florida.

You may have heard him on radio stations in Presque Isle in the 1960s and 70s before he came to WABI radio and tv, eventually covering sports.

Bob also managed racetracks in Lewiston and Canada.

According to his obituary, Bob didn’t want a funeral, so a celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 8th at 2 at Evergreen Cemetery in Caribou.

Bob Dow was 72.

