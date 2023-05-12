Few Showers Possible Today, Breezy & Cooler This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will approach the state today then cross through the state during the night tonight. This will bring us more cloudiness and a chance for some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms during the day today. It looks like the shower activity is going to be widely scattered, hit and miss type showers so today won’t be a washout, by any means, with some spots seeing showers and some spots not. Temperatures will remain warm today with highs again topping off in the 70s for most locales with a few spots across the interior possibly nearing 80°. Any showers or thunderstorms that we see today will move out early tonight followed by partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

We’ve got a brighter, breezy and cooler Saturday on tap. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for the day. With high pressure building in from the west and low pressure spinning off to our east, the pressure gradient will tighten a bit, resulting in a gusty northwest wind Saturday. Wind gusts between 30-40 MPH will be possible. The gusty, northwest wind will usher cooler air into the region Saturday with highs mainly in the 60s to around 70°. The breezy weather will continue Sunday with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and even cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. A cold front approaching from the north on Monday will bring increasing clouds as the day progresses but overall a nice day is expected. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm a bit with highs returning to the mid-60s to near 70° north and low to mid-70s elsewhere. The cold front will cross the state Monday night into Tuesday bringing us a chance for a few showers as it moves through.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 67°-77°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Any scattered showers ending early then partly cloudy. Lows between 46°-56°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs between 59°-69°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Northwest winds 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

