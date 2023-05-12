Crews battle fire at Topsham waste management company

By WMTW
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPSHAM, Maine - Thursday night in Topsham - crews are responding to what is described as a massive fire at Grimmel Industries, a waste management company.

The fire chief says the fire started in a scrap metal pile.

Thick smoke can be seen pluming high into the sky.

There are no reported injuries.

Several towns are aiding on-scene.

The chief says water supply has been a struggle.

We will have more on this as soon as we can.

