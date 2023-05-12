Blessing of the Hands at Northern Light EMMC

Blessing of the Hands
Blessing of the Hands(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center marked International Nurse’s Day with a Blessing of the Hands.

All staff were welcome to the event that serves as an opportunity to renew, reinvigorate and receive a blessing.

After reciting a prayer, the oil is blessed by chaplains and applied to nurses’ hands - which they use to provide comfort and service to their patients.

”A lot of our hands have held a baby. A lot of our hands hold the hands of people as they take their last breath, or their family members as those patients take their last breath. It’s a really nice reminder of the impact that we have on the patients that we care for, and the lives that we touch,” said Ashley Barker, assistant nurse manager.

“Our nurses deal with a lot. For them to just be able to take a break, and know that they are safe and cared for and loved, that’s what we want to do, that’s what we want to provide,” said Doug Cotta, spiritual care coordinator.

The day also featured two nursing award ceremonies.

