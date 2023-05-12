Ashland man survives woods wrapped in tarp, drinking rainwater
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Ashland man whose car got stuck in the woods survived by wrapping himself in a tarp and drinking rainwater.
According to the Bangor Daily News, a person driving through the woods Saturday spotted Carl Burke lying on the side of a dirt road near Togue Pond.
The driver called for help.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
There is currently no word on his condition.
The newspaper says It’s unclear how long Burke, who is in his mid-60s, was laying by the side of the road, but it was somewhere between five and seven days.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.