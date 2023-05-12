Ashland man survives woods wrapped in tarp, drinking rainwater

ASHLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Ashland man whose car got stuck in the woods survived by wrapping himself in a tarp and drinking rainwater.

According to the Bangor Daily News, a person driving through the woods Saturday spotted Carl Burke lying on the side of a dirt road near Togue Pond.

The driver called for help.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There is currently no word on his condition.

The newspaper says It’s unclear how long Burke, who is in his mid-60s, was laying by the side of the road, but it was somewhere between five and seven days.

