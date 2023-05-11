Victory Chimes schooner could soon become a floating restaurant

Victory Chimes
Victory Chimes(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A historic 128 foot-wooden schooner could soon become a floating restaurant after it was sold at auction.

According to the Courier-Gazette, the Victory Chimes was sold at auction last week for $75,900 to New York investors, Miles and Alex Pincus.

The newspaper reports the brothers already own two restaurants aboard decommissioned ships.

Victory Chimes is a three-masted, gaff-rigged schooner that first launched in April 1900.

It earned the designation of a National Historic Landmark and was featured on the Maine State Quarter.

The Victory Chimes was decommissioned as a passenger vessel in August of last year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Acadia National Park
Cadillac Summit Road has reopened for the summer
General Federation of Women's Club
GFWC Maine inspires with spring convention in Bangor
Milk truck spill on I-395.
Milk truck tips over, spills milk on I-395 in Bangor
TB12 is coming back to New England, but no, not to play.
Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener