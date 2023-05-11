Victory Chimes schooner could soon become a floating restaurant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A historic 128 foot-wooden schooner could soon become a floating restaurant after it was sold at auction.

According to the Courier-Gazette, the Victory Chimes was sold at auction last week for $75,900 to New York investors, Miles and Alex Pincus.

The newspaper reports the brothers already own two restaurants aboard decommissioned ships.

Victory Chimes is a three-masted, gaff-rigged schooner that first launched in April 1900.

It earned the designation of a National Historic Landmark and was featured on the Maine State Quarter.

The Victory Chimes was decommissioned as a passenger vessel in August of last year.

