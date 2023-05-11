Upgrades at Maine Savings Amphitheatre nearly complete as season approaches

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In less than three weeks, Lee Brice and Cole Swindell will take the stage for the first concert of the 2023 season at Maine Savings Amphitheater.

As usual, a number of upgrades await artists and concertgoers alike.

“We kind of licked our wounds for a few days after Stevie Nicks and then the team really dove in and we’ve been working right through the winter,” said Alex Gray, Waterfront Concerts.

From premium clubs, suites, and seat upgrades to a record number of concessions, change is in the air at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

“On the left and right of the venue, all of what was up last year when fans left was just structural steel with concrete deck. So, where we’re standing, none of this build out had occurred. This was just two flat decks with a whole bunch of exposed steel,” Gray said.

With the first concert of the season fast approaching on Memorial Day Weekend, venue officials say they’re in a better position than they’ve ever been for the opening.

“The bones of the facility, if you will, are mostly complete at this point. Now, it’s really just kind of dressing it up and putting some lipstick on it,” Gray said. “The average fan is going to show up and not have an idea that anything is incomplete, but we will know.”

There have been millions of dollars poured into the Maine Savings Amphitheater over the last couple of months. But there’s one set of upgrades in particular Alex Gray is most excited about.

“The number of toilets,” Gray said. “Peeing in a porta potty for ladies is excruciating and to have actual flush toilets, with attendants with amenities, for me really It boils down to it’s a first-class experience in Bangor, Maine, which most wouldn’t expect to be here,” Gray said.

Gray says there are still a number of phases of construction waiting for completion and even then, they’ll never really be done making improvements.

But right now, he’s happy with where they’re at.

“It’s finally caught up to where I think it needs to be to say ‘thank you’ to the fans that have supported us for 14 seasons,” Gray said. “When somebody buys a ticket, they’re investing in our progress and I think we’ve said thank you to them with a number of upgrades that they’ll hopefully appreciate,” Gray said.

Maine Savings Amphitheater still has at least two more concerts to reveal for 2023. And Gray says they’ve already started booking for 2024.

