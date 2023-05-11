Two generations connect at Care Ridge Estates

LEE, Maine (WABI) - On Thursday a group of four-year-olds made their monthly trip to Care Ridge Estates.

For an hour, two generations spend time with one another whether through games, arts and crafts or music.

“Now. These two generations are perfect for each other, just perfect. One’s got tons of energy that the other can use. The other has tons of time and patience and understanding that the younger ones could use,” said Activities Director Ann York.

York says bringing these two generations together has been a goal of hers since she started working at Care Ridge.

“In a perfect world, every four-year-old program such as the ones that just left, everyday care, every preschool, every childcare center, would be housed in a senior living facility such as this one,” said York.

“Teachers have so much on their plates these days, and seniors have all the time in the world. So, it’s like a win-win for everybody,” York said.

For those living at Care Ridge days like this are a treat.

“They wait all month for this special day. They’ve been up, they get ready. They’re looking out the windows, they hear when the bus backs up, and they will talk about it all day,” said York.

While this was the last visit before summer vacation these youngsters are eager to come back in the fall.

