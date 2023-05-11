Truck explodes near Maine State House

Authorities say the explosions are not suspicious and no one was hurt.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Emergency crews responded to two explosions near the capitol building in Augusta Thursday.

Video from Representative Rachel Henderson shows one of the explosions.

Our media partner WMTW tells us the truck was parked on Chamberlain Street across from the Burton M. Cross Office Building, adjacent to the State House.

Those nearby say they felt buildings shaking.

We’re told police blocked the street immediately and called firefighters, who put the fire out within minutes.

Police say no one was hurt and the explosions are not suspicious.

The Fire Marshal is investigating.

