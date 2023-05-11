Sunshine & Warm Today, Few Showers Possible Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building to our south will provide us with a beautiful day today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 70s, possibly near 80° in a few spots. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

A cold front is forecast to approach the state Friday then cross through the state late Friday and Friday night. This will bring us more cloudiness and a chance for some scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms during the day Friday. It looks like the shower activity is going to be widely scattered, hit and miss type showers so Friday won’t be a washout with some spots seeing showers and some spots not. Temperatures on Friday will remain warm with highs again topping off in the 70s for most locales with a few spots across the interior nearing 80°. Upper-level energy crossing the state Saturday will give us a chance for a few isolated showers during the day otherwise expect a good start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and highs mainly in the 60s. Sunshine and cooler weather expected for Mother’s Day Sunday as high pressure builds in. We’ll see temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s Sunday afternoon. We’ll likely see breezy conditions both weekend days with west/northwest winds gusting to 30-35 MPH at times.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs between 73°-79°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 42°-52°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 69°-79°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds and breezy. A few isolated showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s north, mid to upper 60s elsewhere.

Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

