Rockland juvenile faces charges after probation check
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Rockland juvenile is facing charges after a probation check.
According to the Rockland Police Department, there were multiple complaints about illegal activity at a residence, which led to a probation check on a juvenile.
Police K-9s found a firearm, stolen property and drugs.
The juvenile was charged with violating probation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and several other charges.
The juvenile was taken to Long Creek.
