Rockland juvenile faces charges after probation check

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Rockland juvenile is facing charges after a probation check.

According to the Rockland Police Department, there were multiple complaints about illegal activity at a residence, which led to a probation check on a juvenile.

Police K-9s found a firearm, stolen property and drugs.

The juvenile was charged with violating probation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and several other charges.

The juvenile was taken to Long Creek.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Officials: TSA officer hit by passenger in ‘unprovoked attack’ at Portland Jetport
Gavel
Charleston man faces 20 years after pleading guilty to drug crimes
Maine office of the public advocates are calling on legislators to protect residents from...
Maine Office of the Public Advocates calling on legislators to protect residents from unaffordable electric bills
Upgrades at Maine Savings Amphitheatre nearly complete as season approaches
Upgrades at Maine Savings Amphitheater nearly complete as season approaches