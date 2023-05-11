Rockland juvenile faces charges after probation check

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Rockland juvenile is facing charges after a probation check.

According to the Rockland Police Department, there were multiple complaints about illegal activity at a residence, which led to a probation check on a juvenile.

Police K-9s found a firearm, stolen property and drugs.

The juvenile was charged with violating probation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and several other charges.

The juvenile was taken to Long Creek.

