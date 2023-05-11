Pro wrestling comes to Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Some of the top pro wrestlers in the state will hit the ring in Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday for a worthy cause.

Four major fights will be on the card with proceeds from the event going toward the Foxcroft Academy Senior Project Graduation.

Tickets are $12 pre-sold, while it will cost $15 at the door.

Some of the fighters and organizers spoke with TV 5 Morning News on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

CMP says of the 62,000 disconnect notices that went out this year about 5%, or 3,100 customers...
More than 60,000 CMP customers receive disconnect notices
Achen and Apiyo
From refugees to Thomas College graduates
University of Maine Augusta
University of Maine at Augusta announced a new full-time president Wednesday
Two Bangor hospitals each receive $9M gift from resident's estate
Two Bangor hospitals each receive $9M gift from resident’s estate