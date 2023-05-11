Pro wrestling comes to Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Some of the top pro wrestlers in the state will hit the ring in Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday for a worthy cause.

Four major fights will be on the card with proceeds from the event going toward the Foxcroft Academy Senior Project Graduation.

Tickets are $12 pre-sold, while it will cost $15 at the door.

Some of the fighters and organizers spoke with TV 5 Morning News on Thursday.

