PM Showers & Storms Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wildfire smoke from fires burning in Alberta continues to stream into the region bringing hazy sunshine. High pressure will remain in control overnight keeping skies mostly clear with just a few passing clouds. Overnight lows will be on the warmer side with most dropping into the 40s & low 50s.

A warm front will cross the region early Friday morning. This will bring some clouds and even a few early morning showers to areas west of Augusta. The rest of the region will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Friday will be another day with widespread 70s for highs and a few locations with have another shot at hitting the low 80s. By the afternoon, a cold front will approach far northern areas. Ahead of the front there will be a few pop-up showers & storms mostly north & west of I-95. The front will eventually cross the region Friday night and into early Saturday morning. A line of showers & isolated storms will be possible along the front.

High pressure returns to the region by Mother’s Day weekend. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the 60s & 70s. Sunday will be another wonderful day with highs in the 60s. A noticeable breeze is expected this weekend as NW gusts could reach up to 35 mph on Saturday and up to 30 mph on Sunday.

Highs will remain mostly in the 60s and 70s to start next week. Several weak disturbances will move through, bringing the chance for showers. The first will be Monday night as a few light showers are likely. The next will arrive by Tuesday afternoon and will linger into early Wednesday AM. Temperatures will take a hit by Wednesday as highs will be in the 50s and low 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 40s & low 50s. Light and variable wind.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers & storms mostly north & west of I-95. Widespread 70s for highs, even a few low 80s will be possible. WSW winds 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Breezy NW wind gusting to 35 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Breezy NW wind gusting up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. The potential for scattered showers exists during the evening.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with early AM showers. Highs in the 50s & low 60s.

