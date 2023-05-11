Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener

FOXBORO, Mass. (WABI) - Tom Brady’s time away from Foxboro is coming to an end later this year.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Thursday morning that Brady will be honored at the team’s 2023 home opener during a halftime ceremony.

Kraft said this “will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady.”

The date and time of the team’s home opener will be revealed later Thursday night with the rest of the league’s schedule.

