Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener

TB12 is coming back to New England, but no, not to play.
TB12 is coming back to New England, but no, not to play.(MGN Online / NFL)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBORO, Mass. (WABI) - Tom Brady’s time away from Foxboro is coming to an end later this year.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Thursday morning that Brady will be honored at the team’s 2023 home opener during a halftime ceremony.

Kraft said this “will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady.”

The date and time of the team’s home opener will be revealed later Thursday night with the rest of the league’s schedule.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

The Saints defeated the Mariners, 12-7, after taking a 9-1 lead into halftime
Maine Maritime Academy falls to Emmanuel in NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament opening round
Black Bears lost to UAlbany, 7-3, then defeated Bryant, 11-1, in an elimination game
Maine softball makes it to day two of America East Tournament
Their core four consists of senior Jackson Quinn, juniors Brayden Bellerose and Noah McMahon,...
Skowhegan baseball on a roll with outstanding pitching staff
Maine Maritime NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament
Maine Maritime NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament