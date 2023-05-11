Officials: TSA officer hit by passenger in ‘unprovoked attack’ at Portland Jetport

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he attacked a Transportation Security Officer at the Portland Jetport on Monday.

According to officials, William Barry of Virginia, hit the TSA officer in the face in an unprovoked attacked.

Portland Police cited the passenger on a state charge. He has also been summoned for assault but was taken to Maine Medical Center.

After the officer’s shift, officials say he sought medical care for a swollen and sore jaw but he is doing fine, a release stated.

“Unprovoked and brazen physical attacks against our TSO’s is unacceptable. We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day,” the Transportation Security Authority said in a statement.

Verbal abuse or physical violence against TSA employees carries criminal penalties and fines up to $14,950.

