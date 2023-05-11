More than 60,000 CMP customers receive disconnect notices

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - About 62,000 disconnect notices went out to CMP customers this April.

According to CMP spokesperson Jonathan Breed, that is about 10 thousand disconnect notices than last year.

Maine has a disconnection law that prohibits utility companies from turning off power to customers in the winter, between November 15th to April 15th.

The Vice President of customer service for CMP, Linda Ball, says of the 62,000 disconnect notices that went out this year about 5%, or 3,100 customers had their power turned off.

The increase is in part, a result of the rate hike that was approved by the Maine Public Utilities Commission for 2023.

The PUC approved standard offer bids for Central Maine Power and Versant that raised electricity rates by 49%. Bills for average residential CMP customers increased by roughly $32 per month.

The program director for 211 Maine, Nikki Williams, says they are seeing a 125% increase in call volume for electrical supply assistance in comparison to this time last year.

Williams says 211 is not able to help pay electric bills. People can call 211 or text their zip code to 898-211, and 211 can give them the information about what resources are available. Williams says while resources to help are limited, new information is added to 211 daily, so they encourage people to reach out.

Ball encourages CMP customers with unpaid bills to call and set up a payment plan that is affordable to them. Ball adds that there is some help available through CMP’s Electricity Lifeline Program.

CMP is seeking an increase to the monthly delivery rate. If approved by the PUC, the rate hike would be staggered over three years, eventually adding up to roughly $10 dollars more per month by the third year. They expect to make a decision in July.

