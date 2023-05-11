Man killed in camper trailer fire in Mariaville

Fatal Mariaville fire
Fatal Mariaville fire(Maine Department of Public Safety)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIAVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A man died after the camper trailer he was staying in caught fire early Thursday morning in Hancock County.

Investigators believe they found the remains of Tyler Anderson, 34, but confirmation will be made by the use of DNA testing.

The fire broke out on Freedom Ridge Road around 5:30 a.m.

Officials located the remains in the camper and contacted the state fire marshals office.

Investigators responded to the property and spent the morning processing the fire scene.

The remains have been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta for an examination.

There is no indication of foul play.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

16 Maine teachers named as the 2023 Maine County Teachers of the Year
16 Maine Teachers were named the 2023 Maine County Teachers of the Year
Authorities say the explosions are not suspicious and no one was hurt.
Truck explodes near Maine State House
Truck explosion in Augusta
Augusta Truck Explosion
College courses drive 16 local high school students to receive associate degree
College courses drive 16 local high school students to receive associate degree