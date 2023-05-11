Man killed in camper trailer fire in Mariaville

MARIAVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A man died after the camper trailer he was staying in caught fire early Thursday morning in Hancock County.

Investigators believe they found the remains of Tyler Anderson, 34, but confirmation will be made by the use of DNA testing.

The fire broke out on Freedom Ridge Road around 5:30 a.m.

Officials located the remains in the camper and contacted the state fire marshals office.

Investigators responded to the property and spent the morning processing the fire scene.

The remains have been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta for an examination.

There is no indication of foul play.

The fire remains under investigation.

