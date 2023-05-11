Maine softball advances to day three of America East Tournament

No. 6 Black Bears upset No. 4 UMass Lowell, 1-0
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WABI) - The Maine softball team was not done scoring upsets at the America East Tournament.

No. 6 Black Bears upset No. 4 UMass Lowell, 1-0(WABI/AETV)

The Black Bears knocked out No. 4 UMass Lowell, 1-0, in the team’s second-straight elimination game win.

Maine survived and advanced on Wednesday by beating No. 5 Bryant, 11-1, to meet the River Hawks on Thursday.

Krista Francia broke through in a scoreless game in the fourth with an RBI single to score Jasmine Gray.

Cat Fallon starred for Maine in a complete-game shutout. She struck out four batters and allowed four hits in the Black Bears’ victory.

The win sets up another elimination game. Maine will be facing No. 2 Binghamton on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

If the Black Bears knock out the Bearcats, they will take on the loser of No. 1 UMBC vs. No. 3 UAlbany after the Binghamton game at 4 p.m. in another win-or-go-home contest.

Maine will advance to Saturday’s championship round at Noon with two wins on Friday.

Poll question
Poll questions and results

