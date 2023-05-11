Maine Office of the Public Advocates calling on legislators to protect residents from unaffordable electric bills

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Office of the Public Advocates are calling on legislators to protect residents from unaffordable electric bills.

They held a press conference in Augusta on Thursday.

They say low-income Mainers are at risk of getting their electricity disconnected due to nonpayment.

Before April 15, by law, Maine electric companies were prohibited from disconnecting services.

They say Central Maine Power has sent out more than 62,000 disconnect notices, a 19% increase since last year.

They say the Net Energy Billing program which was expanded by legislature is costing taxpayers over $200 million a year.

That’s due to the approximately 1,000 projects that are either in operation or not being built.

They are proposing the NEB programs be restored back to modest and affordable versions like before it was expanded.

“The solar industry has made statements that 80 to 90% of the projects will never get built. Well, that may reduce the cost but it’s not an appropriate answer. The program was put in place to reduce our dependence on fossil fuel. If 90% of them never get built, that’s not a successful program. So, I’m really troubled by this concept that we’re focusing on all the projects that don’t get built. We want all the projects to get built at a reasonable subsidy of ratepayers,” William Harwood with Maine office of the public advocate said.

Harwood says his office is not opposed to solar energy.

He says they understand the importance of fossil fuel but it should not weigh heavy on tax payers.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.