Maine Maritime Academy falls to Emmanuel in NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament opening round

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy men’s lacrosse could not overcome a 9-1 halftime deficit to Emmanuel in its NCAA DIII Men’s Lacrosse Tournament opening-round game the Mariners hosted in Castine.

The Saints defeated the Mariners, 12-7, after taking a 9-1 lead into halftime (WABI)

The Saints started the scoring with two first-quarter goals coming from Robert Favuzza and Ryan Castle.

Jacob Hintermaier got the Mariners on the board in the opening quarter.

But after that, Emmanuel reeled off the other seven goals of the first half to take a 9-1 lead into the break.

MMA came out strong after halftime to the tune of Brendan Reddington and Jayden Wilson scoring the first two goals of the third quarter.

The Mariners outscored the Saints, 6-3, in the second half, but the early hole cost the home team in its first-ever meeting against Emmanuel.

Wilson led all scorers with four goals, while Castle led the Saints with a hat trick.

The 12-7 loss ends the Mariners’ season after a North Atlantic Conference Championship run that saw them beat Husson and SUNY Delhi as MMA hosted the tournament.

The NAC champions’ overall record in 2023 finishes at 14-4.

Emmanuel advances to face Tufts on Saturday at Noon in the second round.

