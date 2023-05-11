Hampden Academy fielding host of state tennis qualifiers

Siblings Finn, Zoe, Tessa Castrucci, plus Harrison Withee
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Three Bronco tennis players from under the same roof, including two twins, are going to the State Singles Tennis Tournament.

Hampden Academy has three sibling State tennis qualifiers with Finn, Zoe, and Tessa Castrucci.

“It’s a whole family of tennis players. We get to play with each other all the time, as opposed to people who don’t have that. Every day, we can just go out and play tennis when we want,” said Finn, senior.

“We play together. We have an older brother, Liam, who also played. We got out and hit on the weekends. Tessa and I will play a lot before practice and matches,” said Zoe, sophomore.

“We can all play together and be a whole doubles match. I like being able to be with them at our matches. Our whole family is together,” said Tessa, sophomore.

The Castruccis have been playing together for years.

“My sisters have been playing as long as I have, so they’ve really gotten the chance to hone their skills. They’re doing really well right now,” said Finn.

They’ve put their games all together to go to State as a family.

“I like to play at the net more. I’m more aggressive in that sense, whereas Zoe is stronger with her backhands and staying back and hitting more accurate and harder shots,” said Tessa.

“We’ve been staying pretty consistent with our hitting. We’ve been able to get over the mental barrier that always comes with tennis and have a lot of fun with it,” said Zoe.

State is coming up on May 19 at Bates College in Lewiston.

Tessa will be facing Falmouth’s Gracyn Mick in the first round.

Zoe’s got Lincoln Academy’s Sarah Kockzius to start her tournament.

Finn will debut against L.A.’s Rath Schoenthal.

Hampden Academy will also feature Harrison Withee taking on Mt. Blue’s James Stinson in the opening round.

