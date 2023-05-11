GFWC Maine inspires with spring convention in Bangor

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a beautiful morning Thursday for women all over Maine to come together in Bangor.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is a worldwide organization that has been around for more than a century.

GFWC groups from around the state gathered for their annual spring convention.

The women work within their communities throughout the year to help with service projects and fundraisers.

Thursday, they collected socks for the homeless and more.

They also highlighted their GFWC President Maureen Provencal’s involvement with The Yellow Tulip Project which focuses on mental health awareness.

Women supporting women has always been their main goal which was apparent Thursday morning.

“Having women who are surrounded with the same purpose and mission and like mindedness, it really brings a very comforting feeling of hope that there is good in the world,” said Provencal.

“And, we now have an opportunity to share with one another what’s been going on in our communities, we learn from each other, and it is always fun to be part of the celebration,” said Suzanne Raymond, GRWC Parliamentary Advisor.

TV5′s Morgan Sturdivant had the honor of delivering the spring welcome for the women.

They are always accepting new members.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

