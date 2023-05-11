EAAA’s Senior Expo returns this year at new location and with new name

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eastern Area Agency on Aging is hosting a free Healthy Aging Expo at the Anah Shrine in Bangor.

The expo has been a tradition for the agency over the years but was paused due to the pandemic.

It will be back in full swing next Thursday.

Formerly known as the Senior Expo, the event has been rebranded with a new age-positive name of “Healthy Aging Expo.”

Presented by Aging Me, the expo will bring 70 vendors of a wide range of services together for folks of various ages.

EAAA’s Executive Director, Tabitha Caso said, “We also ask for caregivers to come because there’s going to be caregiver resources out there. Students who are about to graduate. We’re going to have our traditional vendors that we always had at the Senior Expo which are, you know, housing, transportation, assisted living, but then we also have some new vendors. We are also going to have some exercise vendors enrichment and activity vendors, financial insurance, also volunteer opportunities, adult education, there’s going to be a vendor there for everyone.”

EAAA’s Communications and Development Director, Christohper Hill said, “We also wanted to add some kind of some perks to the event so we’ve been working on getting some awesome door prizes for instance University of Maine’s athletics donated a four pack of football and hockey tickets that will be available, Quality Jewelers, a pearl necklace, $50 gift certificate to Hannaford.”

The expo will be May 18, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Anah Shrine on Broadway in Bangor.

Admission is free.

