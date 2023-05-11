“Disappointed and offended” Oxford County Commission will not seek removal of sheriff for now

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - The Oxford County Commission is not asking Gov. Janet Mills to remove Sheriff Christopher Wainwright from office for now.

The commission met behind closed doors Thursday morning after Wainwright released a statement and apology over the weekend in which he admitted using his position to try and help the recipient of a traffic ticket avoid punishment. He went on to admit speaking inappropriately to two Deputies who reported his request to their superior officer.

The commission released a statement following their meeting Thursday in which they said, “The Sheriff’s conduct is a textbook example of how not to behave when you are the supervisor of any organization. This is especially true for the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in Oxford County. If the Sheriff was a Department Head who worked directly for the County Commissioners, the Sheriff would have been suspended, investigated, and possibly terminated by the Commissioners after a hearing.”

Under Maine state law and the Maine Constitution, only the governor can remove a sheriff from office, and the process must be initiated by the County Commissioners.

When the County Administrator learned of the sheriff’s actions, he directed the county’s attorney to procure an independent investigation from an outside law firm.

The commission called the sheriff’s actions “unethical” and said they were “disappointed and offended by the Sheriff’s phone calls with the Deputies, and the lapse of good judgment that they represent.”

The statement went on to say that while the sheriff asking a deputy for leniency for someone they know is unethical, there is no evidence that the sheriff received or was promised any tangible benefit. Instead, they found that it appeared the request was “grounded in his benevolent concern for the sister of the woman who was ticketed, as she was suffering with advanced cancer.”

The commissioners said they “struggled most intensely” with phone calls that were recorded in November between the sheriff and his two deputies.

“The Sheriff clearly overstated his authority by telling those Deputies that they ‘work at his discretion.’ Any termination of a County employee requires approval of the County Commissioners under Title 30-A, Section 501. The Sheriff’s statements that he has ‘no boss’ and can ‘shred any ticket he wants’ are especially concerning. His tone and unprofessionalism demonstrated in those calls reveal his extremely poor judgment,” the commissioners wrote in their statement.

The commissioners say they do believe that Wainwright’s apology and regret for his actions are genuine and sincere.

The commissioners also said they feel like they are now in a no-win situation. They said if they were to ask the governor to remove Wainwright, there would be a dark cloud over the Sheriff’s Department until a decision was made and that the relationship between the sheriff and the commission would be seriously damaged for the rest of his time in office. They also said that if the sheriff were to be removed, there would be a time of instability within the sheriff’s department.

Wainwright was just re-elected to a four-year term in 2022.

The commission said, at this time, they believe it is best to give Wainwright a chance to follow through on his promise to improve but that they reserve the right to send a complaint to the governor.

“He needs to gain a clearer perspective on workplace dynamics and set his pride aside so that he can regain the trust of the employees of his Office,” the commissioners wrote.

