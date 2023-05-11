College courses drive 16 local high school students to receive associate degree

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s not every day you hear about high school students graduating with more than a few credentials.

Eastern Maine Community College and United Technologies Center created a program for high school students to take college level courses in Automotive technology, computer technology and small business development.

This year there are 16 students from UTC who are earning a credential.

“Four are earning their associates in liberal arts and studies, we’ve got 10 that will be earning an associate in applied science and career studies and we’ve got two that’ll be earning a certificate in small business development,” said Liz Russell, president of EMCC.

At just 17 years-old Julia Butler will receive her associates in career studies concentrated in business and a certificate in small business management.

She’ll be enrolling at the University of Maine as a junior.

Butler credits her journey to the support of her teachers, family and friends pushing her to look at the bigger picture, because if she works hard now, her future will shine even brighter.

“I think of it as to really work hard at a young age so I can pursue my career early and really enjoy my life while I’m still young, but I think I’m really happy that I pushed through it now and got it done now,” said Butler.

The UTC Business leadership instructor said she’s enjoyed seeing the growth in her students throughout the year and is inspired by how they’re willing to try something new and take it by storm.

“I think the biggest thing is to just try it, if it doesn’t work, that’s okay, at least you tried and that’s how you learn what you want to do is by doing things you know you don’t want to do,” said Rebecca Willette.

Once graduation comes and the certificates are received, the instructors and advisors who’ve seen these students grow want them to know how proud they are.

Roles have reversed because it’s the students who’ve inspired faculty and staff.

“I’m just so proud of all the students who have completed this associate degree, it’s such a big commitment and I’m just so proud of them,” said Willette.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.