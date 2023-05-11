Children safe after fire burns Maine home

Lisbon Fire
Lisbon Fire(Lisbon Fire Department)
By WMTW
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LISBON, Maine (WMTW) - Firefighters raced to put out a fire in Lisbon Wednesday after being told a child may have been trapped inside the home.

Firefighters were first called to the area of Village Street and Pinewoods Road at about 3:15 p.m. for a home on fire. While they were on their way, dispatch told firefighters that several people reported that there were children in the home.

When crews arrived on the scene, they were told one child was still missing. Crews quickly entered the burning home to search both floors before learning that the child was safe and accounted for.

It took crews from several area towns to put the fire out. They also had to deal with two venting propane tanks fueling some of the flames.

The five people who lived in the home now need another place to stay. One of the family’s dogs died in the fire.

