Charleston man faces 20 years after pleading guilty to drug crimes

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Charleston man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday.

Court records indicate 24-year-old Thomas Hammond conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties between 2018 and 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Hammond is the ninth defendant to plead guilty in this case.

Four others have been sentenced.

Hammond will be sentenced at a later date.

