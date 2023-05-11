Cadillac Summit Road has reopened for the summer

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - Good news for those heading to Acadia National Park soon.

Cadillac Summit Road has reopened as paving and culvert replacement work on the road has paused for the summer season.

Construction on the road began last fall and continued into November when the contractor suspended work due to the onset of winter conditions.

Throughout the spring, repairs were made to culverts under the road and prepared the road for repaving.

Officials say single lane closures may continue through the spring, and the repaving of the road will continue at a later date.

Due to the road’s uneven surface, bicyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution when travelling on the road.

Vehicle reservations will be required for Cadillac Summit Road from May 24 through October 22.

