16 Maine Teachers were named the 2023 Maine County Teachers of the Year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 16 Maine teachers were named as the 2023 Maine county teachers of the year at a ceremony in Augusta today.

They were welcomed by Governor Mills and Matt Bernstein, the 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year.

Each of the teachers received a plaque in honor of their achievement and will serve as ambassadors for teachers, students, and schools throughout their year of service.

Jessica Archer with Orono Middle School is the Penobscot County Teacher of the Year, and Sharon Gallant with Gardiner Area High School is the Kennebec County Teacher of the Year.

Both teachers say the award is for not just for them but for the schools and students who encourage them every day.

“It gives me an opportunity to connect with so many different colleagues and individuals but also to share the stories of the amazing school that I am a part of and the town and the community that have supported me for so many years,” Archer said.

“For me in my district, I’m here because of them. They have jumped on board with all my crazy ideas. My administration has always said yes, when I’ve said things like, what if we taught kids outside every day? My whole community is behind us, and so for me, it’s an us award, not a me award,” Gallant said.

More than 500 teachers were nominated by a member of their school community.

Here are the 2023 County Teachers of the Year:

Androscoggin: Tanya Perreault, Kindergarten Teacher, Spruce Mountain Primary School, Livermore

Aroostook: Emily Rosser, 1st Grade Teacher, Caribou Community School

Cumberland: Joshua Chard, 2nd Grade Teacher, East End Community School, Portland

Franklin: Maryam Emami, High School Digital Learning and Social Studies, Rangeley Lakes Regional School

Hancock: Miranda Engstrom, Elementary Reading Recovery and Gifted and Talented Teacher, Lamoine Consolidated School

Kennebec: Sharon Gallant, High School Science and Engineering Teacher, Gardiner Area High School

Knox: Donna Munro, 4th Grade Teacher, Union Elementary

Lincoln: Edith Berger, 6th Grade Writing and Social Studies Teacher, Miller School, Waldoboro

Oxford: Lacey Todd, Middle School Special Education Teacher, Mountain Valley Middle School, Mexico

Penobscot: Jessica Archer, Middle School Special Education and Adult Education Teacher, Orono Middle School

Piscataquis: Dawn McLaughlin, Elementary Physical Education and Health Education Teacher, Milo Elementary School

Sagadahoc: Rob Messier, High School Math Teacher, Mt. Ararat High School, Topsham

Somerset: Katie Flannery, 3rd Grade Teacher, Bloomfield Elementary School, Skowhegan

Waldo: Catie Ray, Kindergarten Teacher, Gladys Weymouth Elementary School, Morrill

Washington: Colleen Maker, High School Science and Engineering Teacher, Washington Academy, East Machias

York: Lisa Tripp, 6th Grade Science Teacher, Bonny Eagle Middle School, Buxton

