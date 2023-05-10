Two Bangor hospitals each receive $9M gift from resident’s estate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One Bangor family’s continued legacy of giving will enable improvements at two Bangor hospitals.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and St. Joseph Healthcare each received a $9 million gift from the estate of John Webber.

Funds will improve technology and accessibility across inpatient, surgical and cancer care.

Family and officials say Webber received exceptional care across the facilities over the years and shared in their mission of community service.

Now, this gift will amplify that care for generations of Mainers.

“There’s innovations and technology advancements in healthcare that are always going on,” Northern Light Health President/CEO Tim Dentry said. “Some of those have a direct correlation to a better place to work, a more fun and innovative place to work for our team.”

“We’re a community hospital,” St. Joseph Healthcare President Mary Prybylo said. “We take care of people in this community, we take care of vulnerable populations, and this gift is going to help us continue to do that.”

Both hospitals anticipate additional gifts of several million dollars at a later date.

