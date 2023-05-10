Skowhegan baseball on a roll with outstanding pitching staff

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan baseball is off to a 7-1 start to the season.

The River Hawks haven’t lost since opening day to Hampden Academy.

A big reason why they’ve seen this success through to the midway point of the season is their pitching staff.

The River Hawks have given up six runs in seven games since that 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Broncos.

“We have four of the best pitchers in the state who can do it all. That’s why we’ve been really successful this year. We’ve got a great staff going on. We’re all pitching and playing well. It’s just working for us,” said Jackson Quinn, senior.

Their core four consists of Quinn, juniors Brayden Bellerose and Noah McMahon, and sophomore Silas Tibbetts.

