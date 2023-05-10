Portland police investigate Congress Street shooting

By WMTW
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Portland are investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

According to Major Robert Martin, the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It occurred along the 600 block of Congress Street around 8:30 p.m.

Martin said the victim fled the scene but was found nearby on Forest Avenue near the Walgreens pharmacy.

The agency says no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Department.

