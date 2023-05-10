Police searching for person who stole around $1,000 worth of chainsaws

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
GREENE Maine (WABI) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who smashed their way into a store in Greene.

Deputies say a little before 11 p.m. on May 3, a person broke into Farris Equipment on Route 202.

They say the person stole several chainsaws worth around a thousand dollars.

Video shows the suspect walking outside the store with a hammer before busting his way through a glass door and grabbing items.

Also captured on surveillance was the suspect’s pick-up, believed to be light in color and a Dodge Ram.

Authorities think another person was involved and stayed in the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 753-2566.

