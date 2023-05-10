Police need help identifying person wanted in relation to Orland, Orrington thefts

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are asking the public to help them catch a thief.

Person police want for questioning in relation to multiple burglaries and thefts in the towns of Orland and Orrington. (Maine State Police)

Authorities say the person seen in the above photo is wanted for questioning in relation to multiple burglaries and thefts in the towns of Orland and Orrington.

They say the crimes were committed on Tuesday.

If you have any information or can identify the suspect, there is information to contact the proper authorities on our website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.