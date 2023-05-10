Partly to Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a beautiful day today with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Moisture wrapping around low pressure located over the Maritimes, will result in a bit of cloudiness over northern and eastern parts of the state today otherwise expect plenty of sunshine for most locales. Highs will be about 10° better than yesterday with temps in the 60s to near 70° this afternoon. We’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with low dropping to the 40s for most spots, a few upper 30s possible across the north.

Even warmer temperatures are expected Thursday as high pressure builds to our south. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs mainly in the 70s, possibly near 80° in a few spots. A cold front is forecast to approach the state Friday then cross through the state late Friday and Friday night. This will bring us more cloudiness and a chance for some showers and even a few thunderstorms during the day Friday. It looks like the shower activity is going to be widely scattered, hit and miss type showers so Friday won’t be a washout with some spots seeing showers and some spots not. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-60s to near 70° along the coast and low to mid-70s inland. Upper-level energy crossing the state Saturday will give us a chance for a few isolated showers, mainly across the north otherwise expect a good start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Sunshine and cooler weather expected for Mother’s Day Sunday as high pressure builds in. We’ll see temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s Sunday afternoon.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs between 64°-71°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 37°-47°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs between 72°-79°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers possible, mainly across the north. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

