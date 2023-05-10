A new Market Basket is breaking ground in one Maine town

TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Ground has been broken for a new Market Basket in Topsham. The addition will make it the chain’s third store in the state.

The New England grocery store chain has been moving up the east coast and into Maine, with locations already in Westbrook and Biddeford.

The first supermarket with the official name of Market Basket opened in 1975 in Salem, New Hampshire.

The company has not given a time frame for when the store will be completed.

They have provided a rendering below of what the grocery store will look like:

New Market Basket in Topsham (DSM Reality via WMTW)

