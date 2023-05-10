Maine takes another step to remove sales tax from diapers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine is the only state in New England where diapers are subject to sales tax, but that could soon change.

The Maine House voted unanimously this week to enact legislation that would create a sales tax exemption for diapers.

The exemption would include all diapers and diaper accessories, such as pins and covers.

The bill’s sponsor says it aims to provide relief to Maine families who have no choice but to purchase these items.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

