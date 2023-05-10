Maine softball makes it to day two of America East Tournament

Black Bears lost to UAlbany, 7-3, then defeated Bryant, 11-1, in an elimination game
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WABI) - Maine softball started its America East Tournament run with a 7-3 loss to UAlbany, but rebounded to beat Bryant, 11-1, in an ensuing elimination game.

The Great Danes scored the first seven runs of the opener before Maine broke through in the sixth inning with Krista Francia and Immy Gie RBI’s.

Jasmine Gray would bring in Grace McGouldrick in the seventh to cap off the final 7-3 result.

The elimination game with Bryant started with both teams scoring one run in the first inning.

Maine would score the next 10 runs to seal a spot on day two of the tournament, including a Gray home run.

The victory over the Bulldogs lands Maine in an another win-or-go-home contest on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The Black Bears will be up against the lower remaining seed that loses in the earlier games that day:

11 a.m. No. 1 UMBC vs. No. 4 UMass Lowell

1:30 p.m. No. 2 Binghamton vs. No. 3 UAlbany

If they win on Thursday, Maine will be back on the field Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The double-elimination championship is scheduled for Saturday at Noon.

