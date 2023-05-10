Maine moves closer to requiring snow, ice removal from vehicles

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine House unanimously voted in favor of a bill that would require motorists to remove ice and snow from their vehicles before driving.

Representative Bruce White of Waterville is sponsoring the legislation. It’s called An Act to Require That Motor Vehicles Be Clear of Snow When Operated on Public Ways.

White says the proposed law would enhance public safety, provide accountability, and prevent deaths, injuries, and damage to vehicles.

Drivers of passenger vehicles found to be in violation would face fines starting at $50 for a first-time offense and up to $250 for additional offenses.

The bill would also require larger vehicles and trucks to address snow and falling ice.

The bill still faces additional votes in the House and Senate.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.