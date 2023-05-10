Concert week offers discount tickets to summer shows

Maine Savings Ampitheater
Maine Savings Ampitheater(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The first concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater is just a few weeks away.

Anyone thinking about taking in a show could save a few bucks over the next couple of days.

May 10 through May 16 marks Concert Week.

It’s a chance to buy tickets to a majority of the shows, not just in Bangor, but all over the region for $25 all in. That means no Ticketmaster fees.

Lee Brice and Cole Swindell are among the offerings. They are the first outdoor show on the schedule.

If you need entertainment before then, Chelsea Handler will play the the Cross Center Saturday night.

She has a few seats available at this rate last we checked.

Here is the link to find all the deals.

