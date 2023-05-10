Bucksport shuts down burn permits indefinitely

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Spring in Maine.

It’s typically a time for burning brush or gathering around a backyard fire.

But a high fire danger across the entire state is causing one town to put the brakes on burn permits.

Wednesday morning, the Bucksport Fire Department announced it’s shutting down burn permits until further notice.

In addition to the increased risk of wildfires, Bucksport’s public safety director cites a couple of recent house fires as another reason for their decision.

Once the region gets more rain to combat dry conditions, they’ll begin reissuing permits.

”Once a wildfire starts, or forest fire starts, then it gets in trees or in the ground. It can get in roots, and roots travel a long, long ways. And once that starts, it’s invisible, and then another hotspot starts up somewhere else. So, it’s very difficult when you can’t see it, but once it gets in the ground, and the ground is so dry, it’s very, very hard to contain,” said Sean P. Geagan, public safety director, Bucksport.

Wednesday afternoon, Bucksport Fire responded to an unpermitted burn that got out of control.

Sean Geagan said they got lucky it only spread to a quarter-acre, and it could’ve been much worse.

