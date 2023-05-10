Bangor City Council weighs ARPA requests, keeps focus on housing

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Councilors have no shortage of options when it comes to allocating approximately $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The city received 60 applications requesting a combined $37.7 million.

The city’s established priorities include childcare, homelessness, housing, job training, mental health and substance use disorder.

Most requests centered around homelessness and housing.

Tuesday, councilors discussed those, as well as municipal and school projects such as a middle school health clinic, new public health facility, additional lighting, bike lanes, public restrooms and art.

Most agreed where the focus needs to remain while also balancing other opportunities.

”We still don’t have anything that smacks of a comprehensive community plan to address homelessness,” Bangor City Councilor Jonathan Sprague said. “We have some improved working arrangements that we talked about last night, we’re moving in the right direction.”

“Roughly $5 million that we set aside for housing, it’s not enough,” Bangor City Councilor Joseph Leonard said. “We need to actually invest even more into housing with these ARPA funds as well.”

The discussion will pick up after the city manager puts dollar amounts on each of the discussed items.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine legislature considers pause in landmark landfill law
Maine legislature considers pause in landmark landfill law
Kaenrath comes from Saco, where he was City Administrator since 2020.
Waterville names new city manager
U.S. Coast Guard
Coast Guard promotes water safety and prepares for water emergencies
Staff and participants from Downeast Horizons help clean up Camp CaPella Tuesday
Camp CaPella, Downeast Horizons team up for annual spring cleaning