Bangor City Council weighs ARPA requests, keeps focus on housing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Councilors have no shortage of options when it comes to allocating approximately $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The city received 60 applications requesting a combined $37.7 million.

The city’s established priorities include childcare, homelessness, housing, job training, mental health and substance use disorder.

Most requests centered around homelessness and housing.

Tuesday, councilors discussed those, as well as municipal and school projects such as a middle school health clinic, new public health facility, additional lighting, bike lanes, public restrooms and art.

Most agreed where the focus needs to remain while also balancing other opportunities.

”We still don’t have anything that smacks of a comprehensive community plan to address homelessness,” Bangor City Councilor Jonathan Sprague said. “We have some improved working arrangements that we talked about last night, we’re moving in the right direction.”

“Roughly $5 million that we set aside for housing, it’s not enough,” Bangor City Councilor Joseph Leonard said. “We need to actually invest even more into housing with these ARPA funds as well.”

The discussion will pick up after the city manager puts dollar amounts on each of the discussed items.

